CURWENSVILLE — Reading and recreation will be coming together in the same location at Curwensville.
At its monthly business meeting, Curwensville Borough Council on Monday granted permission for a Little Free Library to be installed along the David S. Ammerman Rails to Trails recreation path at the Arnoldtown section of the borough.
Pike Township Resident Andrea Bressler proposed the idea for the project that would install a container to serve as a depository for a neighborhood book exchange for both children and adults.
Bressler said she had spoken with Bear and Theresa Stewart about the lending library.
“They liked the idea,” she told council.
The area of Arnoldtown is named as a memorial park for Bear Stewart’s mother, Clarabell Johnson Stewart, who resided there.
The library will be installed near the bench and sign placed there in memory of Clarabell Stewart, Bressler said.
Council members inquired about the container that will hold the books. Bressler said she hopes to acquire a used newspaper dispenser since it is already weatherproofed and there would be minimal effort required to prepare it to receive books.
Council inquired whether there are any other Little Free Libraries in the area. Bressler said there is one in the serenity garden at Curwensville Area High School and there are three in various locations in Clearfield.
“So they get a lot of use?” President Sara Curualla asked. “It varies,” Bressler said.
Bressler said once the library has been installed, she will register it with the national Little Free Library program. Information on its website said it is a non-profit organization with a mission to build communities, inspire readers and expand book access.
After the meeting, Bressler said once she acquires the container and prepares it to house books, she hopes to have it up and ready to dispense books to readers by the first part of September.