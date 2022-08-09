CURWENSVILLE LITTLE FREE LIBRARY
A Little Free Library will be located at the Clarabell Johnson Stewart Memorial Park, Curwensville, after Curwensville Borough Council gave permission for installation at its recent meeting. The park is located in the Arnoldtown section along the David S. Ammerman Rails to Trails recreation path.

 Dianne Byers

CURWENSVILLE — Reading and recreation will be coming together in the same location at Curwensville.

At its monthly business meeting, Curwensville Borough Council on Monday granted permission for a Little Free Library to be installed along the David S. Ammerman Rails to Trails recreation path at the Arnoldtown section of the borough.

