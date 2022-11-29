GRASSFLAT — A nonprofit organization with a mission to direct health and hygiene products to those in need found a new home at Grassflat Vol. Fire Co.
Previously based in the Moshannon Valley Enterprise Center in the YMCA’s space, Little Bag of Sunshine discovered it needed a new space by the end of November, according to co-founder and Director Shawna Pryle.
Pryle lives in Kylertown, making the frequent journey to Philipsburg somewhat tedious. She hopes the central, closer location will allow her to save time and recruit volunteers previously unable to travel to the center.
Her father, who is also fire chief, thought of the company as a possible new base. The company had a meeting a few weeks ago and unanimously approved the nonprofit moving in.
“Because they were local and they do a lot of really good stuff for local kids in our area and surrounding areas, we decided that it was a good partnership,” said President Bill Long. “We actually used to have a rental hall, but we have too much equipment. We ended up making that into another garage to store our equipment. We had room in there, so we just cleared out a little bit of area and set them up in there.”
The space is donated and larger than that of the previous site, according to Pryle. The move took place Friday. Pryle expressed gratitude for the donated location.
“It was awesome,” Pryle said. “It feels really great that they can see the importance of what Little Bag of Sunshine does.”
Over time, the organization expanded its services. When larger manufacturers stopped offering feminine hygiene products for educational purposes, Little Bag of Sunshine started supplying school nurse offices.
“If we have them, I want to help out as many people as we can,” she said.
Services have also expanded greatly beyond students enrolled in the backpack program. Any individual in need of assistance can reach out to the nonprofit via Facebook (@littlebagofsunshine).
Centralized in a first responder site should help the nonprofit reach more people in need. Pryle noted the organization gives out bags to those impacted by disasters, such as fires or accidents. Both Long and Pryle believe the partnership will serve the public.
“When your house burns down, you don’t usually have anything left. You just have the clothes that are on your back, and that’s it,” Long said. “That’s another good outreach for them, as well as for us, to be able to at least provide some things to people after an incident like that, so they can kind of feel at least a little bit normal.”
Pryle hopes the new home will be permanent. “I hope we don’t have to move again,” she said.
The company appears in it for the long-haul. “We’re more than happy to have her there for as long as she needs to be,” Long said.