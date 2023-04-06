MORRISDALE — On April 19, there will be ongoing line break tests conducted around Morris Township, performed in the form of “smoke tests.”
These smoke tests will be performed by Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris Chairman Jim Hummel and his crew, and they will be searching properties with the test that will indicate a line break.
“When we’re doing these tests, the big thing we’re going to be on the lookout for is smoke coming up from the yard,” Hummel said. “We want to go around the community and make sure our residents’ houses and lines are doing alright.”
It is also urged that while carrying out these tests and observances, if there is any smoke coming from an unknown source in a residence, it should be reported to Hummel as well.
“If you have smoke in your place that isn’t coming from a fire or anything, when I’m around, you’re going to want to come and talk to me, because you’ve most likely got a line break,” Hummell explained.
Unless there is smoke found or reported from inside a household, these tests will be short, minimally invasive and efficient.
Following these tests, there are hopes that this will become a more frequent check in Morris Township.
“We’re hoping that we can do this more often from this point on,” Hummel explained. “We want the residents of this community to be safe, and to do that, we need to have more of these checkups regularly.”