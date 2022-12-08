CURWENSVILLE — Light Up the Ridge will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
A display of 14 decorated and illuminated Christmas trees have been installed around the perimeter of the facility located at 30 Fourth Ave., Curwensville. They will be officially lit for the Christmas season beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Ridgeview’s Business Development Liaison Elizabeth Hipps said the idea to ask community businesses and organizations and families of residents to sponsor and decorate trees to bring residents some holiday cheer built on a previous administrator’s vision to have Christmas lights installed so that every residents could see some of them.
“(Light Up the Ridge) took that idea one step further by involving the community, staff and families of residents. Pine Grove Nursery of Clearfield graciously agreed to donate 14 trees in memory of its former owner Judith Schell and between businesses, organizations, families and staff all the trees were very quickly spoken for.”
Hipps said the facility’s maintenance staff picked up and installed the trees around the perimeter of the care facility at the end of November and since that time the decorating process has been underway. “It was a very quick turnaround. The residents have really enjoyed watching everyone decorating their trees,” she explained.
She said each tree’s sponsor chose their own theme, colors, lights and decorations. Hipps provided several examples.
“The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club made their own decorations by dipping pinecones into peanut butter and birdseed. Their members said they wanted the residents to enjoy seeing the birds. Some trees have been decorated using a resident’s favorite color. The Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church’s youth also made their own decorations.” Signs have been installed at each tree noting who sponsored the tree.
The ceremony to officially light the trees will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be hot cocoa and cookies. Hipps said the program is open to the public.
She said visitors can also view the trees by driving through the facility’s parking lot and around the building.