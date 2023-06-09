Life Fast Forward’s board of directors recently awarded four $500 scholarships.
Recipients are Camden Gormont from Clearfield Area High School, Sapphire Bias from Curwensville Area High School, Camie Freeman from Moshannon Valley High School and Joelee Monoskey from Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.
The purpose of Life Fast Forward, a program developed and administered by the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, is to provide career-based instruction to students throughout the area, with the potential to expand the program on a larger scale.
Life Fast Forward is designed to educate students on the variety of career paths available to them, how to achieve those careers, as well as job opportunities this area has to offer.
Life fast Forward was created in 2017 under the direction of Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce board members. It achieved non-profit status in 2020. This is the second year scholarships have been awarded to graduating seniors.
Kim Bloom recently retired as executive director from the Chamber after 10 years. She will continue to be involved in the Life Fast Forward program as well as the new Entrepreneur Center, which offers start-up businesses low-cost rental options to help get their dreams of entrepreneurship off the ground.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Life Fast Forward program is encouraged to contact Bloom at lifefastforwardinfo@gmail.com Anyone looking for a low-cost rental space for their start-up business should contact Christy Brown at the Chamber at 814-765-7567.