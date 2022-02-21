Lock Haven University Clearfield welcomed eight new and four returning high school students to campus for the spring 2022 semester. These students are taking advantage of the university’s dual enrollment program, which allows students to earn college credits while they are still in high school.
“This is a terrific, cost-effective option for motivated high school students in our area,” said Valerie Dixon, acting director of the Clearfield campus.
Dual enrollment students coming from an approved school district receive a 75 percent discount of their tuition and fees. While students from many of the area schools have participated in the program, this year, the campus has also welcomed students from DuBois Central Catholic and Clearfield Alliance Christian School.
Options exist for both online and face-to-face classes, and the advantages of dual enrollment go beyond making college more affordable. In addition to allowing students to receive a less-expensive post-secondary education, dual enrollment affords students the opportunity to explore potential college majors and career pathways. It can provide a pathway to a bachelor’s degree by allowing students to earn college credits while still in high school, and it improves a student’s college readiness.
Students can choose to take general education classes such as English composition, math and public speaking, but they can also take classes in areas such as business, criminal justice, health science, psychology and social work.
Cade Glace, a senior at Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School, is back for his second semester of dual enrollment courses at the Clearfield Campus.
“I first heard about the dual enrollment program through my high school counselor. Just hearing that I could get some of my college classes done early was enough to get me on board,” he said. “My experience at Lock Haven Clearfield has been nothing less than amazing. Being able to experience and excel in my classes on the Clearfield campus has made me far more confident to take the next step into becoming a full-time college student. Choosing to do the dual enrollment program was one of the best decisions I could have possibly made for myself and my education.”
Students of the dual enrollment program can apply to Lock Haven University, or the credits can be transferred to another college.
Dan McGonigal, at 2016 graduate of West Branch High School, began his academic career as a dual enrollment student at the Clearfield campus. After graduation, he enrolled at Lock Haven University where, thanks to dual enrollment and his motivation, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in health science in three years. McGonigal is now in his final semester of the university’s graduate program in physician assistant studies.
“For me, dual enrollment helped to facilitate an easier transition to university,” McGonigal said. “Since I knew I wanted to go to college, dual enrollment was a good choice to help me gain college credits while still in high school. In all honesty, I would’ve taken dual enrollment courses earlier or taken more courses if I could do it over again. I’d recommend it to any high school student looking to attend college in the future.”
For more information about Lock Haven University’s dual enrollment program, visit lockhaven.edu/admissions/dualenrollment/index.html or contact the Center for Career and Professional Development Office at 570-484-2181 or email dualenrollment@lockhaven.edu.