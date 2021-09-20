IRVONA — Legacy Automotive LLC, Irvona opened at the end of July. The shop features an experienced staff who are ready to serve residents needing vehicle repair and maintenance.
Owned by Tony and Christy Bastardi, Legacy Automotive provides vehicle detailing; major and minor repairs on diesel and gasoline engine repairs for cars, trucks and farm equipment, some heavy truck repairs, air conditioning service and repairs, inspections for vehicles up to Class 8 trucks and trailers, tires and minor body repairs.
Tony Bastardi said he also plans to be able to conduct enhanced inspections for R-title vehicles beginning in November.
The Bastardis said the business is family-owned and operated. “We try our best to keep costs down and provide the community with a dependable local garage with affordable prices and honest work,” Tony Bastardi said.
Tony Bastardi has 38 years of experience in vehicle repair and maintenance.
“I have worked for General Motors, Chrysler and Ford. I have been diesel-certified by Ford and am a Ford senior master technician. I am ASE-certified. We are also partnering with NAPA as a Napa Auto Care Center,” he explained.
The shop is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 1707 Dorsey Ave., Irvona. To contact Legacy Automotive LLC call 814-995-5928 or email contact@legacyautomotivepa.com. The shop also has a Facebook page.