PHILIPSBURG — Lee Industries is a mainstay business in Philipsburg and has seen its headquarters located here since its conception as a business. Off the back of the success the industry has seen here, Lee Industries President Joshua Montler is looking to purchase property in an effort to expand the industry.
Montler and Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Stan LaFuria were in attendance at the Philipsburg Borough meeting on Monday to present their case on how to purchase this property, and what Montler had planned to do with it.
“With the purchasing of this land by Presqueisle Street, we’re hoping to take down some buildings and add an additional 50 parking spots to our original lot,” Montler said. “We have the capacity to hire another 50 people total, but the parking lot just doesn’t have the capacity for it.”
Montler continued, “If we can put in these lots, we’d open up a lot more spots for hire within our company. We already have 20 positions that we’re hiring for, but given that we get this land, we can potentially open up another 30 more.”
This expansion also includes more space for incoming trucks to pull off outside the building, as well as a beautification of the areas purchased.
However, the acquisition of this land doesn’t come without its hitches.
As per the ordinances in the Philipsburg Borough, usually for a property within the borough to be sold, it has to be advertised for public bidding. The highest bidder receives the property.
There is an exception to such a rule though. A property can directly pass over the bidding phase of selling, given that the property is being sold to a nonprofit that has intentions of developing the area industrially.
This is where the partnership with MVEDP comes into play. The hope on Lee Industries side is that Philipsburg Borough can sell the property directly to MVEDP, with the MVEDP then selling it to Lee Industries.
This would technically not breach any law, and would allow Lee Industries to have access to the property as soon as possible, all while avoiding the bidding process.
“This plays almost like a pass-over,” explained LaFuria. “If this property is sold directly to us, we can then let it go directly to Lee Industries for the exact same price we bought if for from (Philipsburg Borough).”
“It sounds complicated at first, but we are almost serving as somewhat of a gateway to Lee Industries, allowing them to move forward with this while avoiding all that bidding,” Lafuria continued.
Later on in the meeting though, it was advised by Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation President Eric Rusnak, that perhaps the board should look at taking part in a three-way agreement between the three parties.
“While in hindsight this all sounds like a great plan, we should likely make this a three-way deal, just so that we could keep Lee Industries to its promises,” Rusnak said. “You all are willing to stick your neck out for them and let them avoid the bidding process, I think they should stick their neck out for you too.”
“I think that if Lee Industries fully intends to do everything that they are promising, and that they are intending to keep its headquarters in Philipsburg, they should be willing to put that promise on paper, and commit to it,” he continued.
The board agreed with Rusnak, and moved on with the next topic at hand. However, before Montler and LaFuria left, there was further concern raised about any negative impact of the project too.
“We’ve been talking so much about the positives with this, and don’t get me wrong there are a lot, but what are some of the negatives associated with this, if any?” asked Councilwoman Faith Maguire.
Little to no concerns were raised after the question was asked, outside of potentially losing out on another business who’s willing to hire more people by skipping the bidding process.
The quells were quickly shut down by Montler and LaFuria, as they assured the board that no other companies could do so much with such little space like Lee Industries could.
“To hire all of the people the want to hire, and to grow as much as we’re anticipating, we only need to put in 50 parking spaces, other business would need to build entire facilities; facilities that we already have,” Montler explained.
After more discussion, a motion was brought to the table to allow Solicitor Patrick Fanelli to continue to work on the legal agreement between the borough, Lee Industries, and MVEDP. The motion was passed unanimously, and the agreement is set to be addressed at July’s borough meeting.