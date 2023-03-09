CURWENSVILLE — Organizers of a program planted the seeds they hope will grow to assist Curwensville Area High School’s special needs students with acquiring skills they need to become successful outside of high school.
Wednesday, the department held an event, Seeds for Success, that was open to the high school’s learning support students and their families.
High School Learning Support Instructor Sharon Labored said, “Special education students and their families met in the district’s Maker’s Space with community members to talk about life after high school. Community members shared tips for success while working with students to plant vegetable seeds. Each student got to plant five different vegetable seeds to start their own gardens. They also got to create mini greenhouses to take home. Throughout the school year, students planted and cared for a variety of houseplants. The plants were on display. In addition, all attending received a catered meal provided by culinary students at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.”
LaBorde said the event allowed students in the learning support classes to showcase what they had done throughout the school year and show how they would use the knowledge they have garnered. The event also encouraged communications between families of those students, community members and school staff to begin the transition to life after high school
A number of organizations assisted with planning and carrying out the event, she said. The high school’s special education department of LaBorde, Madison Williams, Lauren McCracken, Christy Danko, Hannah Sharpless and Jess Tkacik along with the district’s Supervisor of Special Education Shana Bailor, worked with the high school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, officials from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Clearfield Career and Technology Center’s admininstrators and culinary department collaborated on the event.
LaBorde said the district received a transitions discoveries grant from the state’s Training and Technical Assistance Network to assist with funding the program
“The goal of the grant is to improve secondary transition practices and to positively impact the post-school outcomes of youth with disabilities,” she explained.
LaBorde and Williams identified areas of the high school’s transition program that could use improvement. “We found getting information to the community and partnering with community businesses was something that could be improved. (Wednesday’s) event was a great start to the changes we hope to enact.”
LaBorde said there was also a kickoff to a project to establish a greenhouse on school property. She said the greenhouse will help learning support students learn skills that will be useful during high school and after they graduate.
“The greenhouse will provide students a place to learn small business skills, communication skills, and facilitate relationships between students who might not normally have the opportunity to work together. Prior to the greenhouse being built, students will be planting vegetable seeds and a variety of house plants that will be available to be purchased by community members at the school’s Logs to Lumber event Friday, May 19.”
LaBorde said students are very excited and anxious to get the greenhouse project underway. “What started as a small classroom project has sparked great interest and excitement among the students. It has grown every year to the point that we have outgrown the classrooms, which is why we need the greenhouse. It will provide space for students to continue their journeys. When the department’s students leave Curwensville, we want to make sure they have the tools necessary to succeed. Learning small business skills is a crucial component to their future success,” she explained.
She thanked the school district and PaTTAN for providing the grant to help bring the opportunity to fruition.