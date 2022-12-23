Lawrence Township Supervisors accepted bids for the demolition of two Daisy Street properties.
Proposals from Earthmovers Unlimited Inc., Kylertown, were accepted for 1410 Daisy St. and 1414 Daisy St.
Both properties are in very poor condition and represent safety hazards to the community. The structures are privately owned, and liens will be placed on the properties so the township can recover the costs.
Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder, who participated in the meeting remotely, said the work would be done as soon as the company can get permitting from the township completed.
The supervisors made two appointments: Jeff Thorp was named to the township’s property appeals board and Patricia Smeltzer to the planning commission.
Three minor subdivisions were approved by the board on Mann Road, 104th Calvary Road and Martin Street.
The supervisors also authorized $875 to cover the cost of deck gun repairs for the Hyde Fire Department.