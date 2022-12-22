Time is running out for Clearfield County residents who don’t have broadband service at their homes to check their statuses on the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map.
The federal government plans to utilize the map to determine which states will receive funding to improve or expand broadband access.
Clearfield County Commissioners Chairman John Sobel urged Lawrence Township residents to examine the map for mistakes at the supervisors’ recent meeting ahead of the Jan. 13 deadline.
“The map will serve as the basis for federal funding to be given to states. Those funds will filter down to lower levels to bring broadband to underserved areas,” Sobel said.
The map and a tutorial for its use is available on the county’s website. The web address for the map is //clearfieldco.org/Commissioners_Files/FCCBroadband.pdf. The video tutorial address is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qe2MbnXIKjs.
Sobel said the commissioners are encouraging all residents to view the map and file an appeal on the FCC’s website if the information is incorrect. He said Clearfield County can help residents who have difficulties filing a challenge or are unsure of how to go about it.
“We want the county’s (map) information to be correct and we suspect in some areas it isn’t. We want Clearfield County to get as much federal funding as it can to bring in more broadband accessibility. The holidays is a terrible time to be doing this but if we want to challenge the map it has to be done by Jan. 13. Lawrence Township is so big there have to be some areas that could use improvement,” he noted.
The commissioners have noted at previous meetings, the map lists some county residents as having access to wired broadband when they actually don’t. The board also said it believes the map is not user-friendly.
Information, previously published in The Progress notes, the FCC also has a free mobile application called “FCC Speed Test” that allows users to test the internet speeds of cellular service in their area.
Residents can use this app to inform the FCC of areas that lack adequate cellular internet access for possible federal funding.