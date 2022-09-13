A Clearfield man is jailed on felony drug charges after more than $14,000 worth of drugs were found in his hotel room.

Joshua McLaughlin, 31, of Clearfield is lodged in Clearfield County Jail after being charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture/deliver — a felony; make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapon — misdemeanor of the first degree; resist arrest — a misdemeanor of the second degree; int. possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana/small amount personal use — all ungraded misdemeanors.

Tags

Trending Food Videos