A Clearfield man is jailed on felony drug charges after more than $14,000 worth of drugs were found in his hotel room.
Joshua McLaughlin, 31, of Clearfield is lodged in Clearfield County Jail after being charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture/deliver — a felony; make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapon — misdemeanor of the first degree; resist arrest — a misdemeanor of the second degree; int. possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana/small amount personal use — all ungraded misdemeanors.
According to Lawrence Township Police, officers were requested by State Parole to assist them at the Royal Inn Motel, 6259 Clearfield Woodland Hwy., due to locating controlled substances and being provided fake urine from McLaughlin, a parolee.
Once on scene and contact was made with McLaughlin, a prohibited offensive weapon and a large bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine was observed in plain view inside the room. McLaughlin then attempted to flee from police and state parole. A taser was deployed and McLaughlin resisted arrest. He was taken into custody and Clearfield EMS arrived on scene to clean superficial wounds that McLaughlin sustained.
A consent to search McLaughlin’s room was obtained, resulting in the location and seizure of numerous scales, baggies/packing material, $487 in cash, safes, and approximately 6.59 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine worth about $4,000.
Officers also located approximately 2.29 ounces of suspected fentanyl and about 3.6 grams of suspected carfentanyl worth approximately $10,000.
McLaughlin was arraigned in front of District Judge J. Michael Morris on Monday at 9 p.m. and was housed in CCJ after being unable to post $250,000 monetary bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m. at Centralized Court.