Lawrence Township Supervisors voted unanimously to terminate the roadmaster agreement with Ron Woodling at its meeting Tuesday night.

According to a township official, the agreement, which was signed in 2015, states the township supervisors have to give Woodling 90 days notice if they wish to end the agreement.

In other business:

  • supervisors will begin interviewing for a new zoning/code enforcement officer next week and applicants should submit their resume before Monday.
  • Sgt. Julie Curry warned residents of a scam where people are selling fake jewelry along the I-80 interchange.
  • Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner announced that the state Department of Environmental Protection recently conducted tick spraying at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.

