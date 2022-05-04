Lawrence Township Supervisors voted unanimously to terminate the roadmaster agreement with Ron Woodling at its meeting Tuesday night.
According to a township official, the agreement, which was signed in 2015, states the township supervisors have to give Woodling 90 days notice if they wish to end the agreement.
In other business:
- supervisors will begin interviewing for a new zoning/code enforcement officer next week and applicants should submit their resume before Monday.
- Sgt. Julie Curry warned residents of a scam where people are selling fake jewelry along the I-80 interchange.
- Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner announced that the state Department of Environmental Protection recently conducted tick spraying at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.