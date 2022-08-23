PHILIPSBURG — Steven Crawford, vice president of the Linnwood Homeowner’s Association, submitted the injunction for subdivision of a 17-acre plot at a recent Rush Township meeting.
The land in question was purchased by the Rogers’ family who believed they were not part of the HOA and thus not bound by the covenants, Crawford said after the meeting.
“We contended that they were, and that was the issue,” he said.
Tom Rogers declined to comment due to ongoing litigation.
Township supervisors approved the six lot subdivision back in March, pending resolution of engineer’s and solicitor’s comments. Approval was recommended by the planning commission.
At a March meeting, Solicitor David Mason said, “Michelle and I have been speaking about this over the past several weeks, and from the township’s perspective, whatever disagreement there may be, it’s a private contractual matter between landowners. The township doesn’t have any regulations, it doesn’t have an ordinance, doesn’t have any kind of restriction against subdivision so long as it meets the minimum mandatory requirements.”
During the Rush Township meeting, a resident also complained about ATVs and UTVs. She asked for clarification on who was responsible for legalizing them for use on township roads.
Although Supervisors Dave Jackson and Pat Romano Jr. voted in favor of opening specific roads in 2019, other parties were also involved, including Jason Vaux, who made a request for some roads to be opened in 2016, and a Snow Shoe Rails to Trails representative who requested Rush Township open the handful of roadways to ATV use in 2019.
Even after being told multiple parties were involved, the resident continued to complain and push for a clear-cut answer as to who was responsible. Romano finally said, “It’s my fault. I’ll take credit.”
Rogers said he has no issues with ATVs and UTVs in the development. However, he expressed concern for those under 16 riding at high speeds down the road.
He said he brought this up to the HOA president. “It just keeps getting dusted under the carpet,” he said. He alleged that there is a potential abuse of power in the development.
“This sounds like stuff you could save for one of the HOA meetings,” said Romano.
Crawford said the HOA covenants do allow for riding ATVs and golf carts on the roads in the development. Merrow noted her surprise that the covenants could override the rules of a public roadway in the township, particularly pertaining to golf carts.
“Maybe that’s an issue that can be looked at with the solicitor or your office,” Crawford said. “Because if that part of the covenant is no longer valid because it’s superseded by the township ordinances, then we should be aware of that as well. Then we can publicly notify the community that there’s a change of expectation.”
Merrow also said she was planning to introduce a no parking ordinance for the cul-de-sacs at Lynnwood as there have been parking issues. However, all township cul-de-sacs by ordinance are no parking. “So that may be redundant,” she said.
Supervisors approved township staff to move forward with an ordinance for the cul-de-sacs if needed.
In unrelated business, there was a request for a release of surety for Advanced Powder Products. Each recent development carried a landscaping component, primarily related to parking. The township ordinance calls for parking lot islands, which are frustrating for plowing and from vegetation management, Merrow said.
“All the trees die in them anyway, and they’re useless,” Merrow said. “Historically, we’ve allowed as a township waivers to put those in perimeter screening, things like that, so they’re functional.”
Merrow said APP is proposing another phase for development. “They’ll be doing some digging up of some of their existing features to get the stormwater routed,” Merrow stated. “Everywhere we looked to put these trees or we thought might be viable is going to be disturbed.”
She suggested an additional developer’s agreement for the site. This would note the company is short on the trees and give them a time limit to put them in or have the township place them at their expense. The financial security would be released.