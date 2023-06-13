WEST DECATUR — Supervisors Sheldon Graham III and Russell Jackson are continuing their fight to bring better connectivity and service to Boggs Township, but continue to be faced with several snags along the way.
In May, supervisors addressed the inability to successfully contact a Verizon representative and bring them to a meeting, and this month has been no different.
After several attempted contacts, residents of the community have also made it a responsibility of their own to contact these Verizon representative, including Michelene Springer, who has been fighting for this cause for the past several months.
“We’ve all been trying to make our calls, and we’ve had the same luck as you — no answer,” Springer said. “But this grant coming up is looking promising, so we’re hoping that this next month we can start seeing some forward progress with this.”
The grant in question is one that would be able to provide the funds and services to areas in need of service and reception. Springer was in contact with Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass, who has been in touch with several internet service providers to bring this grant to Boggs Township.
“I had a meeting with an ISP and I have another with a separate ISP — and I can tell you that your area is first on our priority list with this pending grant opportunity,” Glass said in an email. “The grant is due by July 10 and it will be a few months after that until we know if we get funded, but I’m working on it.”
Given that this grant opportunity reaches Boggs Township, Verizon and the broadband provider Breezeline would work hand-in-hand with the township to help set up service in the area.
Graham expressed his hope for the grant to reach the township, but noted that they would have to be patient.
“This grant is a great thing, and I really think that we’re finally going to be getting some traction on this issue in the upcoming months,” Graham explained. “But that’s just the thing; we’re going to be waiting for months to see if this goes through, so I’m thinking that until then we’re going to have to stay patient, keep on trying to contact Verizon and wait this out.”
The thought around the township is that with with this grant and some luck, there will be better service coming to Boggs Township in the near future.