HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker recently announced awards totaling more than $5 million in grant funding to support nine youth reentry programs that prepare young Pennsylvanians for employment or post-secondary education and aim to reduce the recidivism rate in Pennsylvania.
With this grant funding, nine local workforce development boards, in partnership with Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system, PA CareerLink offices, community organizations and academic programs, will recruit, re-engage and assist young adults ages 18 though 24 who were formerly incarcerated or have interacted with Pennsylvania’s judicial system.
“Youth reentry programs not only give young people the tools and meaningful resources needed to gain lifelong skills and a good-paying job, but also help local employers reach an untapped labor pool,” said Walker. “On behalf of L&I, I want to thank the LWDBs for prioritizing young Pennsylvanians’ success and helping them overcome challenges, strengthen their communities, and ultimately reach their fullest potential.”
The programs will provide in-demand job training, re-entry support services, mentorship, higher education opportunities and family-sustaining career pathways. All of these align with Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal of $4 million to invest in probation and parole services for all Pennsylvanians and reduce recidivism in Pennsylvania.
The following local LWDBs and youth reentry programs were awarded funding at 100% with Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act statewide activity funds.
North Central Workforce Development Board (Cameron,
- , Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter counties) – $256,400
- Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset counties) – $800,000
The Youth Reentry grant program will be funded for two years through June 2025.