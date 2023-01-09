ANSONVILLE — Jordan Township’s board of supervisors retained its leadership for the coming year.
Roger Kritzer will continue as chairman and Leo Frailey, vice chairman of the board. John Wharton is the third supervisor. All three supervisors will serve as roadmasters.
Don Wharton will continue to serve as secretary/treasurer assisted by Della Wharton. The wages were set for secretary/treasurer at $15 per hour. John Wharton abstained from the vote.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, Ansonville.
F. Cortez Bell III will again serve as the township’s legal counsel. Hess & Fisher Engineers Inc. will remain the township’s engineer.
The supervisors set 50 cents per mile as the rate for reimbursement for township officials conducting business on behalf of the township.
The supervisors appointed employees who are not elected officials. They are William Hazelton, Harry Biss, Dennis Frailey, Dale Frailey and Brian Hazelton.
Wages for non-elected employees were set at $12 per hour for skilled work and $10.50 per hour for unskilled tasks. Equipment operators with a commercial driver’s license will receive $14 per hour.
The equipment rental rate was set at $100 per hour plus the cost of operator’s wages. The equipment may be rented at the discretion of the supervisors.
Northwest Bank was retained as depository and The Progress, venue for publication. Aaron Frailey was named vacancy board chairman.
Kritzer will stay on as the township’s emergency management coordinator. He will have a $500 annual budget for training, equipment and other expenses.
The board retained a cost of more than $500 as the price where the supervisors must have board approval to purchase except for in an emergency situation.
At the business meeting that followed, the supervisors noted Ansonville Water Authority has completed the final disconnect and sealed all connections to be in compliance with the mandate by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
A request from Irvona Ambulance Service was tabled to the February meeting.
The board approved requesting representatives from local fire companies to attend the February meeting to discuss dry hydrants in the township.
It was also noted the furnance in the municipal building required emergency replacement last month.