FLINTON — Two familiar faces will be serving in new capacities during the coming school year at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School.
Assistant high school Principal Rick Kozak was promoted at the April board meeting to serve as the district’s high school principal beginning July 1.
Secondary English and language arts instructor Gregg Mazenko will be moving into the position of assistant high school principal.
Kozak will be paid an annual salary of $82,500 and a per diem rate based on the salary for any days worked through July 1. Mazenko’s annual salary is $73,000.
Kozak said he has been employed at Glendale for 23 years — 14 as a special education instructor, and nine years as assistant principal.
He is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and attended St. Francis University to obtain his teaching credentials. He and his family, including four children, reside in Irvona.
“I wanted to become the principal at Glendale because I value the education our students receive here. The principal of any school has a lot of responsibility. I think the major responsibility though is to maintain a safe school where all students have access to educational opportunities. I want to work with our district families and teachers to provide Glendale students with the best education possible. I’m proud to call Glendale my home. I am looking forward to working with our families and community members to continue to enhance the educational opportunities for Glendale students.”
Mazenko is a graduate of Harmony Area High School. He served for four years in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Slippery Rock University earning a double major degree in elementary education and special education.
He taught for a year at Mechanicsburg Elementary School before being employed as a special education instructor at Harmony. He was hired by Glendale in 2001 and has been teaching there since that time. During the 2022-23 school year, he taught English and language arts to seventh and eighth grade students.
He said he sought the assistant principal’s position because he wants the district and students to continue to grow and become better.
“I have grown to love the Glendale School District and its community. I want to see it continue to improve and become the best version of itself that it can possibly become,” Mazenko said.
As the assistant principal, he said his primary duties will be student relations and working with his fellow administrators.
“My goal is to support the current administration in any and every way that I can,” he explained.
Mazenko and his wife have been married for more than 20 years. They have two children who are currently enrolled in college.