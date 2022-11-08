MADERA — The Kitko Farm Road dispute may soon come to an end.
The situation at Kitko Farm Road has been ongoing since last year when supervisors allege over 3,000 feet of the dirt road was “dug up” by an excavator for a resident’s waterline.
According to officials, the insurance company has reached a settlement.
“As of right now, Dec. 8, there is a hearing set up, but we’re not going to make it there,” Supervisor R. Philbert Myers said.
Officials noted the park will be closed starting Monday, Nov. 7, as the water was shut off.
Bigler Township Regional Police Department Chief Robert Kelly offered an October report, categorizing the month as “slow.”
There was one harassment each at Bigler Township and Ramey Borough, one disorderly person in Bigler Township, one criminal mischief in Ramey Borough, two fire assists in Bigler Township, three EMS assists in Bigler Township and one in Ramey Borough, and two follow up investigations in Bigler Township and one in Ramey Borough.
There were also two vehicle accidents in Bigler Township, five miscellaneous in Bigler Township and two in Ramey Borough, one ordinance complaint in Bigler Township, three child welfare in Bigler Township, one psychological in Ramey Borough, one suspicious person in Bigler Township, and seven traffic stops in Bigler Township and four in Ramey Borough.