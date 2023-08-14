GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association invites area children to Kid’s Fun Day at the Rocks.
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
A special program, “Do Not be Afraid We Are Here to Help You” will be provided by personnel from local emergency services providers. Kids will have an opportunity to see emergency equipment and hear stories from local EMS personnel
There will also be children’s games, a scavenger hunt, prizes and souvenirs. Children, age 17 and younger, will receive a free hotdog and a beverage.