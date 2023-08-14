BILGER'S ROCKS KID'S FUN DAY

Aelyn Hull, daughter of Avery Hull and Rae Passmore, tried out Clearfield State Police Trooper Chandra Baughman’s patrol car at the 2022 Kid’s Fun Day at the Rocks held at Bilger’s Rocks.

 Submitted

GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association invites area children to Kid’s Fun Day at the Rocks.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.

A special program, “Do Not be Afraid We Are Here to Help You” will be provided by personnel from local emergency services providers. Kids will have an opportunity to see emergency equipment and hear stories from local EMS personnel

There will also be children’s games, a scavenger hunt, prizes and souvenirs. Children, age 17 and younger, will receive a free hotdog and a beverage.

Tags