Clearfield County and Cambria County voters chose youth to represent them in the 73rd District in Tuesday’s primary election.
Dallas Kephart of Decatur won by a large margin of victory.
With the win, Kephart is now the presumptive winner in November because there was no Democratic candidate in the primary. The 73rd District encompasses portions of Clearfield and Cambria counties. Kephart will replace state Rep. Tommy Sankey, who announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year.
In a landslide victory, Kephart earned 4,382 Clearfield County votes over Derek A. Walker who earned 1,889. Clearfield County Commissioner John A. Sobel was third with 930 votes.
Kephart was also the winner among Cambria County Republicans.
With 12 of 15 northern Cambria County precincts reporting at 10 p.m., Kephart earned 65% of the votes.
Walker was a distant second with 28% and Sobel garnered 7%.
Kephart contributes various factors to his win.
“It was a combination of things. One, I have a blue collar background. I’m most like the people in this district. But also, I think people knew that I was a hard worker. People respect that,” Kephart said late Tuesday after the polls closed.
He plans to bring that attitude to the position.
Last night he celebrated by calling up supporters and expressing his gratitude to them, along with celebrating with close friends and family.
The win was overwhelming for Kephart.
“I’m just all emotional,” he said. “Everybody told me I was never going to win.”
Kephart earned an undergraduate degree from Lock Haven University and a law degree from Penn State Law School. He spent summers during college working in the coal industry. He possesses experience providing legal counsel and served as a law clerk to the United States House of Representatives Oversight Committee.
Kephart said he will be accessible at all times, focused on helping local families and seniors find solutions to their problems.
“Regardless of whether you are a farmer, an electrician or a nurse having an issue with a government agency, or a senior who needs help with their license, or a taxpayer upset with the government and wanting to voice their opinion, I will be there to listen and help you,” Kephart said in a previous statement during his campaign.