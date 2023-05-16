CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board hired a familiar face to serve as the new secondary principal.
With a unanimous vote, directors approved Matthew Kephart to serve beginning July 1. He will be paid an annual salary of $96,000. Kephart is currently the district’s assistant jr./sr. high school principal. He was hired for that position in 2019.
The board also accepted the resignation of secondary principal William Hayward for the purpose of retirement, effective Sept. 1.
Kephart said he holds an undergraduate degree from Boston College and graduate degrees in education and leadership from both Clarion and St. Francis universities. Prior to being employed at Curwensville, he served as the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s principal during the 2018-19 school year.
“Becoming part of the Curwensville school family has been the best professional decision I’ve ever made,” Kephart said later. “This school district is something remarkable — the kids, families, staff, and entire community are uniquely special.”
Kephart said he hopes to expand on the current administrative outlook in regards to perspectives for Curwensville students.
“I want to continue to keep the high expectations and traditions that have been a hallmark of the district, while at the same time staying nimble enough to respond with change to new needs and modern challenges that face kids.”
He also thanked the board for its confidence in him. “I’d like to thank the Curwensville board of education for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to continuing to get to work with the best staff in the world.”