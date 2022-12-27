PHILIPSBURG — The future of the Presqueisle Bridge remains in limbo, but was discussed at a recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting.
The bridge has been closed for around three years due to safety concerns. In 2019, the state Department of Transportation communicated it would take “at least 6 to 8 years” to get a new bridge installed.
Dallas Kephart, who will represent the 73rd District that encompasses parts of Cambria and Clearfield counties, sought Philipsburg Borough Council’s input on the bridge situation.
Kephart spoke with various stakeholders, ranging from businesses, such as Lee Industries, state agencies like PennDOT, and Chester Hill Borough officials.
“You guys are the last stakeholders I have not talked to about this bridge,” he said. “I wanted to do that before I go to Harrisburg and start telling PennDOT they need to do something with this bridge.”
He asked if borough officials wanted the bridge removed, replaced or had any other ideas.
“I don’t think anybody wants the bridge to go away,” said President Sam Womer.
“Most people told me they want the bridge, but then some people have said at this point, they didn’t care,” Kephart said. “Take it out or get it fixed, but don’t leave it like it is.”
According to Kephart, PennDOT will not replace the bridge because the nearby bridge on Route 53 makes it redundant. Kephart said he was told the bridge garners more letters than any other bridge in the district.
Borough Manager Joel Watson noted there’s no funding available via PennDOT. Replacing the bridge would also involve raising, which would disrupt local businesses, he said. It would require a new entrance for Lee Industries.
“There’s 35 different things,” Watson said. “I hate (to be) negative on it, but it’s not going to happen. It needs to come out.”
Councilwoman Faith Maguire said it would be nice to replace the current structure with a walking bridge. However, walkability is lacking on the Chester Hill side.
“(PennDOT) also said they were going to take that bridge out before and people complained,” Kephart said. “(District 2 Executive Tom Zurat) said that’s how the sidewalks got on 53 to start with, because he said that was the way that they could walk.”
Kephart said he went to a Chester Hill Borough Council meeting and a resident said the bridge is a good escape route in emergencies, such as a flood. Kephart told Philipsburg Borough Council it wouldn’t make sense to go toward the waterway in a flood.
“But I can understand what they were saying. There’s only one way out of here,” he said.
Chester Hill Borough Council previously seemed set to fight for the bridge. However, due to a stated lack of public interest and additional information coming to light, it changed course. Council instead has been in discussions with PennDOT about addressing issues on Route 53.
The bridge’s current state, however, poses its own risk.
“That is the only place in the Moshannon currently that whenever it starts raining, I sit all night and babysit a bridge to make sure that it doesn’t breach,” Philipsburg Borough Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder said. “What PennDOT has down there with the fences, boulders and everything else really screws up the emergency action plan to be able to fulfill the sandbagging and the blocking that would be required.”
Philipsburg Borough Councilman Harry Wood claimed the problem could be solved by dredging the waterway. “That is the problem. That’s just filling right up,” he said. This action would require additional agencies’ involvement, such as the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Philipsburg Borough Council wished Kephart well on his bridge quest.
“It can’t hurt to have another voice,” said Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky.