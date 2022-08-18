PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District has a new athletic director for the upcoming school year.
Dr. Kelly Kephart-Rees took on the role of administrative specialist and athletic director, effective Aug. 11. She has a doctorate degree in athletic administration, according to Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina.
Kephart-Rees replaces Alan Robinson as athletic director. Robinson resigned as athletic director and boys’ junior high head basketball coach, effective immediately.
Kephart-Rees is no stranger to the district. She worked as assistant principal at the middle school and most recently was the principal at Osceola Mills Elementary, according to Paladina.
At previous meetings, the district offered a one-time $3,000 bonus for each principal in light of doling out additional duties when the grant coordinator/administrative specialist resigned earlier this summer.
Kephart-Rees will handle grants, Paladina noted. This is not the only responsibility of the previous grant coordinator/administrative specialist position. Other administrators were given tasks, such as putting together the district newsletter or monitoring social media.
Having an individual dedicated to grant coordinating can benefit the district. Linda Hockey held such a position and across the timespan of about four years brought in roughly $6 million.
“If they get a lot of competitive grants, the position pays for itself,” said Paladina.
Chera Mason, previously a fourth grade teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary, took the reins from Kephart-Rees as principal, effective Aug. 11.
The school board also approved hiring the following individuals: Makayla Ross, third grade teacher, Osceola Mills Elementary; Courtney Finney, kindergarten teacher, Osceola Mills Elementary; Kelly Gregory, special education teacher autistic support; and Dave Harmic, substitute teacher for the extended school year for two days retroactive to July 26.
Also hired were Cassandra Whitehead, 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant autistic support, middle school; Tori Rougeux, 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant/personal care aide autistic support, Philipsburg Elementary; and Kyleigh Kennedy, 5 hour special education instructional assistant/personal care aide autistic support, high school.
The board approved transferring Brandon Anderson, third grade teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary to fourth grade teacher; McKenzie Moore, kindergarten teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary to English teacher at the high school; and Crystal Fetzer, 5 hour districtwide custodial position at the middle school to the high school, effective Aug. 15.
The board also approved transferring Jamie Ferguson, 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant life skills at the middle school to 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant learning support at the high school; and Holly Conklin, 7 hour special education personal care aide life skills at the high school to 7 hour special education instructional assistant life skills at the middle school.
Some hirings and transfers were contingent on the posting per contractual agreement.
The following resignations were accepted: Jason McKenzie, English teacher, high school, effective Aug. 2; Loryn Hughes, special education teacher autistic support, high school, effective immediately; Chantelle Carns, 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant personal care aide autistic support, Philipsburg Elementary, effective Aug. 15; and Kim Brown, 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant life skills, high school, effective Aug. 8.
The school board also approved substitute teacher pay of $120 per day for the school year.