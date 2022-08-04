CURWENSVILLE — A seat on the Pike Township Supervisors board is now vacant.
Supervisor Mark Kelly, who assumed the post in January of this year after winning the seat in the municipal election in November 2021, submitted a letter withdrawing from his post at Wednesday’s meeting.
In his letter, Kelly said he was required to leave the post.
“I am moving out of Pike Township and can no longer fulfill my duties as supervisor,” he wrote.
Kelly also noted, “It has been a true pleasure serving as supervisor. I wish all the best to the township residents, current Supervisors Mark Collins and Pat Morgan and Secretary Ashley Pritchard.”