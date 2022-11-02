Keller Williams Advantage Realty –The Lezzer Realty Group is celebrating the recent opening of its office in Clearfield.
Realtor Christian Lezzer said, “We have been open and operating in Clearfield as a business for more than three years, but this is our first physical location in Clearfield which shows our commitment to the area.”
The office officially opened Oct. 21.
Lesser said realtors will operate from the office, serving the community with all their real estate needs.
“The services we provide are both residential and commercial real estate services. Whether you’re buying, selling, looking for a comparative market analysis, whatever it is, if it’s real estate related we can assist you,” Lezzer said.
Currently 11 employees are based at the office. Lezzer said the team is superior.
“Our team here is beyond special. We are on pace for $50,000,000 plus in sales and more than 350 transactions in 2022 alone,” he said. “Those numbers are virtually unheard of for this area. We hope to continue to grow, expand and become a staple within the community for all real estate needs for years to come.”
The office is located at 139 W. Market St., Clearfield in the River’s Landing building. The office’s telephone number is 814-272-3333. Hours of operations are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Times are available on weekends by appointment.
The office will be celebrating its grand opening later this month with a party with the Dented Keg, another tenant in the River’s Landing building. The date and time will be announced.