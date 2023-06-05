BENEZETTE — Things are kicking back up for the summer season in elk country, and visitors have the chance of spotting elk calves and fawns there later this month.
On Sunday, June 11, a program on elk calves will be held at the Elk Country Visitor Center on Winslow Hill at 2 p.m. Attendees can learn more about the calves, calving season, behavior and safe viewing tips during this time of year.
As of June 1, the Elk Country Visitor Center is now open seven days a week.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab said the majority of elk calves are born typically June 1-10, with the “peak” being June 6-7.
Although this is when they are born, Porkolab said people will not typically see them during the first couple weeks of their lives, as they are in hiding. This is typical for both elk calves and fawns, he said, which many times will appear to be abandoned.
“That is nature’s way of protecting them,” Porkolab said. “Mom doesn’t want to stay right with them to give up their hiding location.”
The majority of elk will be bred during mid to the end of September, and are pregnant for 250-255 days. Those looking to see an elk calf have the best chance of doing so towards the end of June.
Calves are born with white spots, just like white-tailed deer, and aren’t very quick on their feet during this time.
The mother elk will typically be within 300 yards away, checking on the calf three to four times a day to nurse them and lick them clean to keep them “scent free.” This is important when it comes to staying undetectable from predators, such as coyotes and bears.
Similarly to when someone may come across a fawn, people should not approach an elk calf and should leave it alone, said Porkolab. Some may see the baby and not the mother, assuming its abandoned or needs help.
“You also don’t want to scare mom away,” Porkolab said. “Should a predator come in that area, she is going to protect her baby.”
Summer tends to be a popular time in elk country, Porkolab noted. School is out and more campers are heading to the Benezette area. Many will also visit for the chance to spot an elk calf or fawn.
It’s also during this time of year that motorists should be on high alert for mothers and their babies near or crossing area roads.
Visit www.experienceelkcountry.com for more information.