ANSONVILLE — Jordan Township Supervisors approved a donation to the Glen Hope Fire Co. but tabled a request from Irvona Vol. Fire Co. until it can assess its available funds and get additional information about the company’s request.
The $1,500 stipend will be taken from the township’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funds.
The decision to give Glen Hope Fire Co. the funds was unanimous with Supervisors Roger Kritzer, Leo Frailey and John Wharton voting yes. When he made the motion to donate to Glen Hope Fire Co., Kritzer said he did so because he believes all fire companies are having difficulties meeting expenses.
The company’s request was previously tabled by the board to allow time for exploration and consideration.
Secretary Don Wharton said Glen Hope Fire Co. noted in its request it needed funds for equipment repair.
Frailey said prior to the vote that he was in support of the donation because the township had to cut the amount of funds it distributed previously to Glen Hope Fire Co. in half.
“(This donation) should help some and the fire company will be back to where it was a year ago,” Frailey said.
Supervisors tabled a request from Irvona Vol. Fire Co. for funding. The board said the fire company had received a $3,000 donation from the township earlier this year so they would have to review the amount of funding remaining and obtain additional information about why the fire company needs more funding before making a decision.
Frailey noted his concern that the township’s future funding could be cut given the state of the economy and rising costs for fuel and materials and said the supervisors need to be cautious of spending.
“I suggest we don’t rush into it. The way things are changing we still don’t know how much they will be cutting the township,” Frailey said. “I think all the fire companies are hurting but we have to be careful the township doesn’t over extend.”