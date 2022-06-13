ANSONVILLE — Jordan Township Supervisors heard from representatives of the Ansonville Water Authority about work being done to deregulate the system at a recent meeting.
Secretary and Supervisor Don Wharton reported AWA advised the township all water system connections not in current use will be cemented closed beginning Friday, July 8. This action is in compliance with the state Department of Environmental Protection’s recommendation and fulfills the minimum requirements set by DEP for the AWA.
DEP’s Community Relations Coordinator Megan Lehman said, “DEP’s Safe Drinking Water Program has been working with Ansonville Water Authority and Jordan Townshipm which created the authority, regarding numerous regulatory compliance issues with the water distribution and treatment system. Currently the authority is working to eliminate several customer’s connections. The option being pursued by the authority would allow the system to fall below the statutory threshold to no longer be classified as a regulated community water system.”
Supervisors also heard a resident thank the board for progress on Gosser Road maintenance.
Fruit Hill Cemetery Board requested the supervisors make known the board’s need for help to maintain the Fruit Hill Cemetery and supervise its maintenance. For additional information or to volunteer contact Kathy at 814-672-3182 or Ann at 814-672-3232.
Supervisors approved the Ruben Miller subdivision contingent on final approval of the component I sewage application by the Clearfield County Planning Commission.
There was no decision on a request from Glen Hope Fire Co. for the township to donate a portion of its American Rescue Plan funds. The board will determine the amount to be donated at its July 5 meeting.
The board also announced it cannot give give authority to individual residents to work in the township’s right-of-ways and rejected both of two sealed bids received the township’s 1997 Ford tank truck.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.