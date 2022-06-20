BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board met to make some adjustments to county employee rates recently, and tabled the proposal to raise the county’s base hire rate.
Some of the most notable motions by the Salary Board included retroactive pay increases for the Children and Youth Services Department and retention bonuses for all county employees.
The Caseworker Supervisor position in the CYS Department was changed from salary to hourly, retroactive to March 2022. The CYS Administrator’s salary was set at $86,000 retroactive to March 2022 as well.
In the case of the retention bonuses all county officials, excluding the CYS staff and elected officials, were awarded bonuses of $1,500 in two increments. The CYS Department will receive $2,500 bonuses for those employed under the following periods;
- Staff employed as of Dec. 31, 2021 and currently on March 13, 2022.
- Staff employed as of March 31, 2022 and currently on June 3, 2022.
- Staff employed as of June 1 2022 and currently on June 30, 2022.
“We arrived at that because the CYS staff has been going at well under 50 percent of their authorized strength and they have been understaffed for at least as long as I have been here. The funds were made available through the state, so it wasn’t an evaluation based on worth, it was more of an evaluation based on what we could do for them,” said Commissioner Scott North.
He said about 80 percent of the money is coming from the state. He said the bonus was not meant to say one employee is worth more than another, but rather “us trying to do the very best we can for the people.”
The board tabled the motion to set the county’s hiring base rate at $14 per hour. County Sheriff Carl Gotwald attended the meeting specifically because of this agenda item. He questioned the board on how existing employee’s pay rates would be adjusted along with this base rate change.
North said this was something that had to be taken into consideration.
The commissioners said this was a main reason the agenda item was tabled, as they were still working out logistic issues with how all employee’s pay would be affected.
“We just need it to be right the first time through, so it’s going to be coming back around very soon,” North said. “And that’s exactly why it was tabled, because we need to cross those T’s and dot those I’s.”
He said they were not unaware of the economic changes happening, and this is why they were looking at the bonuses and such. Gotwald said the wages have needed changed “for a long time,” which North said was going to “be a process.”
There is another public Salary Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday meant to address the wages of the elected officials.