HEPBURNIA — The Clearfield County Farm Bureau elaborated on issues affecting its members as it met with local, state and federal legislators or their representatives at the annual Legislative Farm Tour.
About 50 members and guests attended the event held at the Creamery at Knob Farm near Grampian where those attending had an opportunity to tour the operation in the afternoon.
Bureau President Bill Clouser said Clearfield County Farm Bureau hosts the tour annually to update legislators and bring any concerns about pending legislation to their attention.
Three topics, broadband, dairy and transportation, were presented by CCFB members.
More reliable broadband needed for Clearfield County
Member Curtis Chambers said a lack of or inconsistent broadband impacts farmers daily. Highspeed connections are essential to allow farmers to operate their farms with precision.
“In many communities throughout the county there is either no service or it’s inadequate. It is not only an issue for famers but it is an issue for everyone who lives in rural areas,” he explained.
Information he presented stated data from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania said rural areas of the commonwealth experience disproportionately slower broadband speeds than those found in urban areas.
Chambers said as farmers become more dependent on technology to perform various components of their occupation, they need service they can depend on.
He said the farm bureau recommends the state clarify existing broadband towers and facility-sharing mandates to allow all telecom providers access and use of these facilities.
Also the state Department of General Services inventory all state-owned assists that could assist the development of broadband technology. Country or municipal governments should be able to construct private broadband in areas where private entities will not do so.
Other recommendations are broadband be considered a public utility regulated by the Public Utility Commission to expedite placement of fiber optic cable on poles belonging to other entities and the state update its broadband definitions to match the federal definitions.
“We would like to see the matter get across the finish line and be enacted. The more advancements there are in technology, the more we need it. Broadband is a big issue for farmers. It would not only save them time and money it would help the environment,” Chambers said.
Proposed legislation could help preserve state’s remaining dairy farms
Member Mike Kennis Sr. reported the state continues to loose its dairy farming operations. Since 2016, more than 1,500 farms have dissolved due to factors such as volatile markets, declining milk prices, increased important of milk production worldwide, trade impacts, weather challenges and reduced milk consumption.
He spoke about a bill in the House’s agricultural and rural affairs committee that would create Keystone Opportunity Dairy Zones. “Like Keystone Opportunity Zones, the bill would provide tax incentives to new dairy processing plants located in the state, encouraging markets for Pennsylvania milk. Qualifying plants would be required to create new jobs and utilize primarily Pennsylvania milk in exchange for tax incentives. The new processing facilities would create increased demand and new markets for commonwealth dairy farmers,” Kennis said.
Also important is the Whole Milk in Pennsylvania Schools Act which would encourage students in commonwealth schools have access to Pennsylvania-produced whole milk. Under the legislation, school districts would have the flexibility to purchase whole milk –provided the product is comprised exclusively from Pennsylvania milk. The legislation would give school districts an option to serve whole milk. It would not be required.
A third piece of yet-to-be-introduced legislation would clarify the state’s Milk Marketing Board roles and responsibilities related to milk premiums. It would give the board the ability to coordinate the collection and distribution of milk premiums paid by consumers as part of the milk price.
“The proposal would significantly increase accountability and transparency on how the state-mandated money is collected and paid and more importantly ensure the funds actually get to dairy farmers,” Kennis explained.
Transportation regulations affecting routine farming duties
Member Steve Blackburn reported on proposed state legislation that would reform transportation laws that would increase efficiency and allow farmers to do their jobs without government overreach.
He said Farm Bureau supports legislation introduced by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R, Clearfield, Centre and Cambria counties.
Blackburn said those include a bill that would halt automatic gas and diesel fuel tax increases recently passed the Senate and is now being considered by the House’s finance committee.
It also backs a bill that passed in the Senate and the House’s finance committee that streamlines home delivery of milk and other agriculture products with farm vehicle registration plates. The bill is currently on the table.
The third piece of legislation, sponsored by Sen. Judy Ward and Sen. Gene Yaw amends the vehicle code to ensure milk haulers can travel on highways during declarations of disaster emergencies.
Blackburn Farm Bureau also supports a bill that would allow owners of specialized farm equipment to obtain a yearly permit for its movement and eliminate the need for a state police escort and another, amending existing law, that would allow multipurpose agriculture vehicles to travel up to 10 miles on highways between farms and fields for the purpose of performing agriculture activities.
Legislators attending were given an opportunity to speak about issues and projects they are working on. State Rep. Mike Armanini, R, Clearfield and Elk counties and Clearfield County Commissioner asked those in attendance if they are aware of areas of the county that is either not served or underserved by broadband to let their offices know.
Armanini said if the information “will allow us to do a better job when we start implementing it.”