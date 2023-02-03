IRVONA — Irvona’s Mayor John Cramer is concerned about a planned outage of electric power next week in the borough.
At Thursday’s meeting, Secretary Amber Diehl reported to council the borough was notified by Penelec of a planned electricity outage for maintenance for residents living along a number of borough streets.
Cramer told council last night, even though next week is to be above seasonal temperatures, he still thinks it could be too cold for residents to go nine hours without electricity.
“For the elderly it’s too cold. Who shuts off the power in the wintertime?” he said.
Cramer said he would contact Penelec to inquire about whether the maintenance procedure could be rescheduled to a time when the temperatures are warmer.
Council also welcomed the superintendent of the Glendale School District. Sean Gildea was in attendance at Thursday’s meeting.
“I wanted to say hello and introduce myself,” Gildea said. “I hope to make my way to all the municipalities that make up the school district and say hello.”
Those municipalities include Irvona and Coalport boroughs and Beccaria Township in Clearfield County and White and Reade townships in Cambria County.
Gildea encouraged council and the mayor to reach out to him with any needs or concerns.
Gildea assumed the superintendent position in August, coming from the East Allegheny School District in North Versailles.
Council also appointed Councilman Tom Brink as the borough’s ordinance enforcement officer and Mike Clarkson to the Beccaria, Irvona, Coalport Municipal Authority. Another representative is needed for the borough, members said.