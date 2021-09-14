IRVONA — Work is underway on Irvona’s Hopkins Street bridge.
At a recent Irvona Borough Council meeting, council reported work has begun on the new site of the structure spanning North Witmer Run.
Project consultant Leigh Woolridge of the state Department of Transportation told The Progress recently the project is “moving along.”
He said plans are to set the beams this week. He said the project is currently waiting for utility lines near the site to be relocated.
In May, council awarded a bid for construction of a new bridge that provides the sole access to state Route 3005 for approximately 25 families residing on Hopkins Street.
The low offer of $1,113,000 from Kukurin Contracting, Export, was chosen from five proposals received to move a new bridge slightly upstream from the location of the current span allowing it to remain in use while work progresses.
Information provided at a previous meeting said the company expects to get the new structure and approaching roadways completed by the end of November. The project will then close for the season. In the spring the wearing course will be applied along with an epoxy applied to the bridge’s deck to help extend its life.
The new bride will then open to traffic.
In a related matter, council reviewed a letter and an invoice from the Beccaria, Coalport, Irvona Municipal Authority requesting $16,687 for expenses involving relocating a wastewater collection line from the area where the new bridge is being installed.
Woolridge said the invoice will be reviewed and a determination will be made as to whether the cost is eligible for reimbursement as part of the bridge project.