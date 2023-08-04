IRVONA — Irvona Vol. Fire Co. is hoping the community will help it celebrate its anniversary.
The company is observing its 100th year anniversary of service and dedication to the community. A commemoration is planned for Sept. 15-16.
At Irvona Borough Council’s recent meeting, fire company representatives outlined details known to date.
Chief Terry Collins Sr. and company President Dave O’Donnell said the department is currently recruiting organizations, churches and businesses to participate in the parade that will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. Participants will step off onto Rose Street
“Please join the fire company by entering a float into the parade and recognizing the many years the fire company has been here for the community, our friends and neighbors or strangers passing through the area,” O’Donnell said.
There will be trophies awarded for first and second place in the float division. Those participating in the parade are also welcome to throw candy.
“We really hope we will have a good showing for this historical event,” O’Donnell said.
For additional information contact O’Donnell at 814-312-3839 or Collins at 814-538-9904.
Festivities begin the evening of Friday, Sept. 15. Rose Street will be closed for competitions between local fire companies. A bucket brigade will start at 5:30 p.m.
Mel’s Car Shows will conduct a vehicle cruise in at Elderberry Park. There will be a disc jockey. At 6 p.m. a corn hole tournament will get underway.
There will be food trucks, activities for children and the concession stand will be operated by the Irvona Decorating Committee and local churches.
Activities on Saturday, Sept. 16 will get started at 11 a.m. There will be a battle of the barrel and the parade.
There will be live bands beginning at 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. A firework’s display will close the celebration. O’Donnell said the fire company is seeking donations to offset the cost for the firework’s display.