IRVONA — Irvona Vol. Fire Depart. is celebrating a centennial of service to the community.
Two days of festivities will kick off Friday, Sept. 15 and continue Saturday, Sept. 16.
Fire company President Dave O’Donnell said, “There is a lot of pride and dedication among the members of this department. One hundred years is a long time — it’s certainly something to celebrate. We want to give something back to everyone who has supported the fire company through the years,” O’Donnell said.
According to a history of the fire company compiled by resident Donna Morrison, the department was organized and chartered in 1923 following a number of disastrous fires in the borough. Although borough council had been discussing the need to form a fire company as early as 1912, it took a number of years for the company to be officially established.
The first fire-fighting apparatus used by members was a four-wheel, hand-drawn Howe fire wagon that was housed at the Irvona Borough building. In 1928, an American LaFrance gasoline pumper truck was purchased at a cost of $3,000.
In 1945, the company reorganized and replaced the American LaFrance with an Army surplus U.S.A. Holabird fire engine equipped with 1,500 feet of hose.
Through the years, various trucks and equipment have been purchased by the fire company. Currently the station, built in 2000 and located on Berwind Street, is home to two trucks and a brush truck. It is also the home of Irvona Ambulance Service.
During its tenure, the company has hosted the Clearfield County Firemen’s Convention several times, the Central District Volunteer Firemen’s Convention in 2009, conducts an annual fireman’s queen contest with three queens going on to serve as district royalty, and for 42 years has presented a car show in June.
Friday, activities begin at 5 p.m. with a fire bucket brigade competition on Rose Street. The event is open to three member teams.
Also at 5 p.m. at Elderberry Park, 5 Railroad St., a vehicle cruise in will begin. The event is hosted by Melanie Henry of Mel’s Car Shows who conducts the annual car show on behalf of the fire company each year.
Henry said. “There will be food and music provided by Lil Man Productions. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all years, makes, and models are welcome to cruise in.”
At 6 p.m., a corn hole tournament will begin at the park. Two-member teams are welcome. The registration fee is $20 per team.
Saturday, events get underway at 11 a.m. with a Battle of the Barrels competition. O’Donnell said four-person teams are welcome to compete.
At 5 p.m., a parade will step off onto Rose Street, turning left onto White Street and concluding at state Route 53. Fire apparatus will finish on Emma Street and marching groups and floats on Anita Street. Awards will be presented at the park following the parade’s conclusion. Line up begins at 3:30 p.m.
O’Donnell said groups, organizations and individuals are still welcome to take part in the parade. “We are glad to have more units. Any group who wants to participate can just show up,” he said.
Artist Joe Quick will perform from 6-8 p.m. The band Extra Miles will play from 8-10 p.m.
The celebration will conclude with a firework’s display over the park.
There will be a concession stand open at the park both days along with bounce houses open to children.
A basket raffle, a bake sale and centennial t-shirts available for purchase will be at the park both days.