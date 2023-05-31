IRVONA — Irvona Fire Co.’s annual car show will be held Sunday, June 4 at Elderberry Park. The park is located at 5 Railroad St., Irvona
2023 will mark the 41st year for the show and the 43rd year for the accompanying chicken barbecue. Both the car show and the dinner will be held regardless of weather.
The show has 25 classes. More than 80 trophies will be presented Sunday including the top three in each class.
Special awards include, best of show, people’s choice, Irvona Fire Co.’s choice, the William and Dorothy Collins Memorial award, the Elwood Queen and Judy Chutko Memorial award, the Bruce “Lucky” Braniff Memorial awards and the mayor’s choice award.
A chicken barbecue meal is available at a cost of $12 per meal. The dinner includes half a chicken, baked beans, apple sauce, a dinner roll and dessert. Advance tickets can be purchased from any Irvona Fire Co. member or the day of the show.
There will also be other food available for purchase.
“The car show and chicken barbecue are always held the first Sunday in June. The first show was in 1980 but there were two different years the car show wasn’t held. Recently one was canceled due to Covid, buta chicken barbecue dinner has always been held although during Covid it had to be changed to drive-through only,” fire company member Terry Whetstone said.
The car show has grown significantly from that first show in 1980, he explained added in recent years the fire company has partnered with Mel’s Car Shows.
“Mel actually got her start at Irvona’s car show. She sat down at the show’s registration table one year to help and asked fire company members a number of questions. She used the information she got, refined it to meet her specifications and then began holding her shows. She has done it since that time and does shows very well. I love that she kind of got her start here with Irvona,” he said.
He said partnering with Mel’s Car Shows has given fire company members the freedom to expand the event.
“Partnering with Mel’s Car Shows has allowed the fire company to use its people elsewhere and has allowed it to bring back the craft show it had in the beginning and add a basket raffle to help raise additional funds,” Whetstone said.
Anyone interested in registering as a vendor or providing an item for the basket raffle can contact Irvona Fire Co. through its Facebook page or contact Whetstone on his personal Facebook page.
Proceeds from the car show and the dinner are used to help the fire company to pay for everyday operations including heating fuel, utilities and vehicle and station maintenance and repairs, he said.
He said Irvona Fire Co. is very appreciative of the community’s continued backing of the show and dinner.
“The community’s support for the fire company is amazing. They support us throughout the year, not just at the car show, but with other fundraisers we may also hold. We could not survive without their support,” Whetstone said.