IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council discussed an issue with several residents following the recent severe storm that knocked out electricity to much of the borough on Saturday, April 1.
Mayor John Cramer reported he was approached by several borough residents who asked him to contact the electric company to get the electricity back on.
He said some of them thought the borough had a “special” telephone number to use when the electricity is not working.
“I told them as I would tell the community, a lack of electricity is out of (the borough’s) hands. The company only has so many workers who had to go out to communities throughout the state where the electricity is out. I told the residents the storm was an act of God. The borough has no control over that.”
He said one of the comments he received was for the borough to install a huge generator to operate residents’ homes. He said he told the resident, if that were feasible the cost would be astronomical — far higher than the borough’s $150,000 budget.
He said most customers living in the borough had their electricity restored by Sunday evening.
“Many people had it far worse than the borough, (nearby) Chest Township had it two times as worse as Irvona did,” he explained.