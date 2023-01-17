IRVONA — Irvona Mayor John Cramer believes the time he receives for reports at monthly borough meetings could be better utilized brainstorming issues and concerns with council members.
At a recent meeting, Cramer said, “Rather than providing a mayor’s report I would like to ask council its concerns and what we can do to make things better for the community. I thought maybe once a month we could analyze what we can do to better the town. I know it’s hard to please everyone but hopefully this would show residents we are trying to engage.”
Members were in agreement.
Council reviewed a letter from a resident who is concerned about several dead or dying trees that were cut down at Elderberry Park. The communication said, “I am disappointed the trees were cut. I hope council will replant some trees to help make the park look nice.”
Council also appointed Tom Dixon to serve another term on the Irvona Water Authority.