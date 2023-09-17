IRVONA — It was a weekend fitting for a celebration as Irvona Vol. Fire Dept. paid tribute to 100 years of service and thanked the community for its support through the years.
“It was just a great weekend,” said fire company President Dave O’Donnell.
O’Donnell said it was a great morale booster for the fire company to see the hundreds of people who turned out to offer well wishes to the company and its members on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its charter.
“We would just like to thank everyone who participated or attended the celebration and the community for its continued support of the fire company,” he said.
O’Donnell said the fire company both received and presented awards Saturday. State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R, Clearfield/Cambria, delivered a legislative citation from the state House of Representatives commemorating the company’s anniversary.
“We were very honored to receive it and thankful that Dallas thought enough of us to mark the company’s anniversary,” he added.
The company presented an award to Chief Terry Collins in recognition of the half century he has served as Irvona Vol. Fire Dept.’s chief.
The winners of Saturday’s parade as provided by the parade committee are:
- Best appearing engine 2015 or newer, Glendale Vol. Fire Dept., first.
- Engine 2005-2014, Hastings Fire Co., first.
- Engine, 1998-2004, Madera Vol. Fire Co., first; and Westover Area Vol. Fire Co., second.
- Engine, 1997 and older, Houtzdale Fire Co., first; and Scalp Level Fire Dept., Windber, second.
- Privately owned truck, Todd Howe, first.
- Aerial truck, Madera Vol. Fire Co., first; and Dauntless Fire Co., Ebensburg, second.
- Tanker truck, Glen Hope Fire Co., first; and Glendale Vol. Fire Dept., second.
- Brush truck, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., first; and Madera Vol. Fire Co., second.
- Specialty unit, Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey, first.
- The chief’s award was presented to Spangler Fire Co. of Northern Cambria.
- Best appearing float, Irvona Veteran’s Memorial Association, first; Irvona United Methodist Church, second.
“We would like to thank everyone that participated in the parade,” O’Donnell said.