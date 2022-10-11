IRVONA — Irvona’s fourth annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elderberry Park. The park is located at 5 Railroad St., Irvona.
The festival is sponsored by the Irvona Event Committee. Committee Member Amanda Chutko reported last year’s event was well supported and the committee opted to make it a regular family-friendly celebration of fall.
“We are excited to be hosting our fourth festival. The committee wants this to be an annual event for the borough residents. We had a great turnout last year,” she explained.
There will be approximately 50 vendors selling items, including a variety of food, jewelry, crafts, home decor, cleaning products, candles, makeup, woodcrafts and health and wellness items. Music will be provided by DJ Powell.
There will also be a petting zoo.
Several contests will be returning. Those interested in registering for any of the contests can contact the committee through its Facebook page.
The festival includes a beautiful baby contest open to newborns to those age 2. Registration will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17. Participants are asked to bring a container decorated with the contestant’s photo to collect monetary votes. Visitors will vote for the winner using change. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to the babies that collect the most money.
A pie eating contest is also planned for 2 p.m. Participants can be age five through adult, Chutko said. The registration fee is $5 per participant. Registrations for the contest will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 14. The winner will receive a trophy and a gift card.
A kid’s costume contest will return for children age infant to 13. Participants can register up to the time of the contestAll participants will receive a treat. First, second and third prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in three age categories, newborn to age 3, age 4-8 and age 9-14.
There will also be games, a 50/50 drawing and a raffle conducted by the committee.