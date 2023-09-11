IRVONA — Irvona Council approved collaborating with North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission on grant applications.
Secretary Amber Diehl said she recently attended a meeting hosted by the Clearfield County Commissioners where she learned about the agency’s plan to help local municipalities find grants and submit applications.
“They will help council find grants and review applications before they are submitted to make sure nothing is missing,” she said.
Diehl suggested the borough request funds to upgrade its storm water collection system, repair roads and purchase equipment.
She said she doesn’t know if the borough will receive the grant but said she is hopeful.
Council accepted the resignation of employee Joe Vereshack. Vereshack said in his letter he would remain to plow snow and repair equipment during the winter months.
Council did not appoint a replacement. President Dan Smith suggested calling a special meeting of council in hopes a full board would be in place to make the decision. Council settled on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
A report was given on Fall Fest which will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 at Elderberry Park. Councilor Amanda Chutko said 40 vendors have registered to participate. Additional vendors are welcome, she said.
Council appointed Mark Niebauer to serve as the borough’s emergency management coordinator.
Members also discussed several complaints received about the condition of structures in the borough. The borough’s ordinance Officer Tom Brink, who was absent from the meeting, will be notified about the grievances.