IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council is sending a letter of support in an effort to name the Hopkins Street Bridge in honor of a military veteran.
Resident Donna Morrison told council recently that she has been working with the office of state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, to have the new bridge serve as a memorial to U.S. Army Pfc. Lynn Ladelle Stephenson, a former borough resident, who was killed in action at the age of 23 in South Vietnam in May 1969.
Morrison was told by a representative from Sankey’s office that she needed letters of support from both the borough and Beccaria Township to be presented to the state Department of Transportation before the bridge could be named for Stephenson.
Council told Morrison they had already approved the request and were willing to draft a letter to be sent to both Sankey and PennDOT.
Morrison said she would also be contacting Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post No. 7043, Coalport, for any assistance they can provide.
“As soon as we can get everything together we will proceed (in naming the bridge),” Morrison said. She said she hopes to organize a formal ceremony once PennDOT has given permission to move forward.