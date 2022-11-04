IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council approved taking further action against residents who are violating borough ordinances.
Mayor John Cramer told council he believed it needed to follow up. During his report at council’s recent business meeting, he said he has received numerous complaints and investigated by visiting several properties in the borough where trash is piling up on properties and porches. He also provided details of a recent visit to a junkyard on Hoopup Street that is not only violating state laws but the borough’s ordinance.
Council sent letters last month requesting the properties be cleaned up, but Cramer said many residents who were notified, by certified mail, have not cleaned up or disposed of the debris.
“I know some residents are going to be unhappy,” Cramer said. “We can send letters all we want, but there has to be further action taken. People are unhappy. They don’t want to live next to this.”
The borough does not have a code enforcement officer and both the Moshannon Valley Council of Governments and the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority are currently without enforcement officers, which prompted Cramer to suggest council file complaints at the local district magisterial court in hopes of having issues resolved.
Cramer also provided details on a recent visit by state Department of Environmental Protection officials to the junkyard on Hoopup Street. He said the official told the owner they have not made enough progress in remedying the violations.
He said DEP said the owner has until the second week in November to make significant advancements or fines will be issued. “DEP plans to return in two weeks for a follow-up inspection,” he said.