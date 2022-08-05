IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council heard it has a bit of work to do to satisfy the state Department of Environmental Protection requirements for the borough’s levee.
At Thursday’s council meeting, Mayor John Cramer reported earlier this week he accompanied DEP officials on a tour of the flood protection device located on Clearfield Creek.
Cramer told council that, in addition to some housekeeping items like mowing grass and cleaning inlets and outlets, DEP wants barricades and signs installed to prevent utility and all-terrain vehicles from being able to drive on the levee.
“DEP said once the signs and posts are installed, the borough can prosecute those who don’t obey,” he said. “Those vehicles are putting too much stress on the dike.”
Several council members said there has been increased ATV and UTV use recently and attributed it to the bridge currently under construction on St. Lawrence Road. They said they believe residents are using the levee as a shortcut to get back and forth.
The borough is also to have a stockpile of materials in place to repair the levee if needed, Cramer said.
President Dan Smith said the borough was never told that by the Army Corps of Engineers. “The borough never had anything like that. We’ve never been required to do that,” he said.
Cramer said DEP also said the borough’s emergency management coordinator, Terry Whetstone, and deputy EMA, Mark Niebauer, are charged with monitoring the levee, especially during periods of heavy rain or snow melt, checking it for any deterioration or breaching and develop and oversee the borough’s evacuation plan.
Cramer said he was also told the borough’s EMA department is able to apply for grant funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the levee’s upkeep and maintenance.
Cramer said the borough has two months to begin to check off the list of items presented on the walk through. “We have to get started,” he said. “We have to make an effort.”