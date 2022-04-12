IRVONA — After several months of discussion, Irvona Borough Council made a decision about how to use its American Rescue Plan funds.
At its recent meeting, council authorized dividing money remaining from its first allotment of COVID-19 relief funds evenly among the entities that provide services to the borough.
A special meeting was held at the end of March with any entities and organizations that were interested in receiving funds. Each brought a list of projects they wanted help from council to fund. Council did not make any decisions at that time. Council President Dan Smith said he wanted to give members time to make considerations and noted at council’s meeting, all projects were more expensive than the funds council had available.
The borough was awarded $31,976 for 2021-22. It presented $4,000 of those monies to the Irvona Event Committee, the group that was raising funds to purchase new swings for Elderberry Park to replace ones that were in poor condition.
Council expects the borough would receive a second allotment of $31,976 in June for 2022-23.
The remaining funds will be equally split between the Irvona Fire Co., the Irvona Ambulance Service, the Irvona Recreation Association, the Beccaria, Coalport and Irvona Municipal Authority and the Irvona Municipal Authority. Each will receive just over $5,500.
“We can’t fully fund any of these requests but all projects have to start somewhere and we believe this will help,” Smith said.
All of the entities will have to keep a detailed log and receipts of how the funding is utilized as the borough expects it will be audited by the federal government.