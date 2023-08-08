IRVONA — A recent bout of issues created by storm water runoff prompted a discussion at Irvona Borough Council’s recent meeting.
Several residents and council members said the volume of water that came down during a recent rainstorm caused water to come into residents’ basements in areas of town that are not prone to flooding.
Mayor John Cramer told council, “(Flooding) is an ongoing problem. We have to fix this. Every time it rains this happens. We have to find the problem and fix it.”
Cramer also reported the flooding issues also had resident’s reacting negatively.
“I had a resident show up at my door. He had previously verbally abused my family over snow removal during a heavy snow storm. He came and pounded on my door.”
Cramer said he would no longer tolerate similar displays of behavior from residents.
Borough Secretary Amber Diehl reported she is applying to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for grant funding. Council approved applying for monies to upgrade roads and drainage in hopes of helping to alleviate the flooding issues.
Diehl reported the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Municipal Services has been negotiating with the state’s Infrastructure Bank concerning the amount of money owed by the borough for the new bridge on Hopkin’s Street. She said the borough’s share of the project was previously $136,000 however the bridge project cost was less than the estimate of grant funds needed and PIB lowered the amount to be paid by the borough to $86,000.
Council President Dan Smith said, “That’s awesome.”
Council also approved several items of business including sending borough Tax Collector Nila Henry and assistant Tax Collector Michelle Whetstone to the state tax collector’s association convention in Pittsburgh in October. The borough will pay for two night’s lodging and $50 for travel expenses.
Henry told council at previous meetings, the convention provides a wealth of information that has been useful to her.
It also approved the purchase of a surveillance camera system to be placed at Elderberry Park at a cost of approximately $5,500.