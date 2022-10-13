IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council discussed an upcoming inspection of a borough property by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
At its recent meeting, Secretary Amber Diehl reported DEP had contacted the borough to advise it would be visiting a property on Hoop-up Road where the owner was given a mandate from the agency to clean up junk stored there and have the work completed by the end of October.
“DEP wants to inspect the progress,” Diehl said. She said Mayor John Cramer also plans to attend the walkthrough with DEP officials.
Council accepted a letter of resignation from part-time laborer Jeff Stiver, effective immediately.
Council said it plans to dedicate the recently completed bridge on state Route 3005 to World War II veteran Bill Smeal.
Details for the ceremony are being determined and the date and time for the event will be announced, council said.
Council set trick-or-treat in the borough for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3-6 p.m. Residents who would like to treat children are asked to turn on their porch lights.
Also adopted by council was a resolution enacting Act 57 of 2022. The amendment to the local tax law allows for the borough to waive late fees associated with the payment of property taxes by those who recently purchased property in the borough.