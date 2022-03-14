IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council held a special meeting Saturday to approve a resolution and submit a corresponding application for grant funding to the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Council authorized a request for $156,355 for costs associated with milling existing pavement and replacing the binder and wearing courses on portions of streets include Emma Street between Berwind to Haupt streets, White Street, between Julia to Emma streets and Crestview between state Route 53 to the highway’s end. There is no match required for the grant.
Secretary Amber Diehl reported the state Department of Transportation Municipal Services Specialist Shawn Agosti came to the borough Monday to record the criteria needed to develop the estimate.
The streets are in poor condition and in need of an upgrade, council said.
The resolution also authorizes President Daniel Smith and Vice President Michael Clarkson to execute and sign any documents between the borough and the commonwealth.
The application is due Tuesday.
Voting to approve were Smith, Clarkson and Councilman Tom Brink. Council members Mark Niebauer and Amanda Chutko were absent.
“I hope we get something,” Smith said.
Council also reviewed information that will be sent to Clearfield County as part of its infrastructure survey. The commissioners requested all municipal governments develop a list of roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the municipality that are in need of repairs or replacement. The list will be used to help the commissioners determine county funding disbursements.
The borough’s list includes Julia Street from SR 53 to the Irvona Firehall, from the firehall to a location to be determined and from that location to Haupt Street; Irvin Street from SR 3005 to Julia Street and from Julia Street to Emma Street. The work to be done includes milling existing bituminous paving and replacing binder and wearing courses.
Council also reported it has scheduled a meeting for Saturday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Irvona Firehall to discuss distribution of the borough’s allotment of America’s Rescue Plan funds and that it received $22,294 in liquid fuels funds.