IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council accepted a letter of resignation from a part-time employee.
A letter from laborer Drew Entel advised council his final day on the job was May 31. Council approved advertising for a part-time, as-needed employee with hopes of filling the vacancy at its July 6 meeting.
President Dan Smith said to apply, candidates must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.
“The borough needs to be able to insure them,” he said.
Members discussed the upcoming inspection of the levee on Clearfield Creek. Officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection will examine the flood control device on Thursday, June 29.
Council said the borough’s crew is making plans to rent a brush hog and is in the process of checking prices in order to mow grass on the levy ahead of the inspection.
Council also approved an amendment to the bylaws for the Irvona Veteran’s Committee. Committee Member Donna Morrison, who was in attendance at the meeting, said the revisions allow the committee to meet requirements for exemptions allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.
Members discussed a grant that would provide up to 20 free bare-root trees to the borough. One possible location where they could be planted is at Elderberry Park replacing several dead and diseased ones that were recently removed there.
The Irvona Recreation Committee will be invited to attend council’s July 6 meeting to discuss whether its members are in favor of the trees being requested.
“We will check to see if the committee supports this idea and its members are agreeable. The committee is the one that cares for the park,” Smith said.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043 was thanked for providing several American flags to the borough.