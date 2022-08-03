IRVONA — Dedication of a bridge to be named in remembrance of an Irvona native’s ultimate sacrifice is set for Saturday, Aug. 6.
The community is encouraged to attend the ceremony naming the new Hopkins Street bridge in honor of Pfc. Lynn Ladelle Stephenson. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m.
Donna Morrison, a member of the Irvona Veterans Memorial Co., who along with the Irvona Borough Council, is organizing the event, said she wanted Stephenson to be remembered.
“He was killed when he was very, very young while he was serving in Vietnam. So many of the veterans who served in Vietnam War are not acknowledged,” she explained.
Mayor John Cramer invited the community to attend the ceremony dedicated to remembering Stephenson.
“This ceremony is a great thing and a way to honor his willingness to serve and his dedication. All veterans gave some and some gave all. Here is a young man who was called to serve and he went willingly. He is a hometown native and naming this bridge in Stephenson’s memory is a way to pay homage to him and his service.”
Stephenson, 20, was killed on May 8, 1969, serving the country, fighting in the Vietnam War.
Stephenson grew up just outside of Irvona. He was the son of David and Mildred (Brink) Stephenson. He attended Beccaria, Coalport, Irvona High School, now the Glendale School District.
He left Irvona, moving to New Jersey for work.
He was drafted and joined the U.S. Army, completing basic combat training at Fort Jackson, S.C. He was then sent to Vietnam.
Stephenson left behind his wife and a then-unborn son.