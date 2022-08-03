IRVONA BRIDGE Stephenson

Pfc. Lynn L. Stephenson

IRVONA — Dedication of a bridge to be named in remembrance of an Irvona native’s ultimate sacrifice is set for Saturday, Aug. 6.

The community is encouraged to attend the ceremony naming the new Hopkins Street bridge in honor of Pfc. Lynn Ladelle Stephenson. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos